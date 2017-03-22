The Flipkart Electronics Sale: Top deals on iPhone 7, 6s, Google Pixel, Moto Z and more

Flipkart is hosting its ‘Electronics Sale’ from March 22 to March 24, where it will offer deals and discounts across various categories. Flipkart is hosting its ‘Electronics Sale’ from March 22 to March 24, where it will offer deals and discounts across various categories.

Flipkart is hosting its ‘Electronics Sale’ from March 22 to March 24, where it will offer deals and discounts across various categories such as ‘Mobiles & Tablets’, ‘TVs & Appliances’, ‘Electronics’ and ‘Accessories’. Top offers include flat Rs 1,000 off on Lenovo smartphones such as Vibe K5 Note and K6 Power. Smartphones like Samsung C9 Pro, Vivo V5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On8, Vivo V5 and Oppo F1s can be bought under ‘Exchange offers & No cost EMI’ category. There are deals on tablets including Apple iPads and Lenovo Phab as well.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering 10 per cent instant discount for SBI credit card users for a minimum transaction of Rs 5,999. Further, there’s a discount of Rs 1,500 per card. Let us take a look at the top deals on smartphones on Flipkart:

• Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) in Gold, Jet Black, Silver, Rose Gold or Black colour variant can be bought at Rs 65,599. The smartphone gets 20 per cent off. Users will get up to Rs 13,500 off on exchange. The Silver colour option of iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) is available at Rs 76,000.

• Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) in Black, Rose Gold or Gold can be bought at Rs 47,999. The smartphone gets 20 per cent off and users will get up to Rs 13,500 off on exchange. Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) in Silver colour variant is available at Rs 54,840.

• Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) in Silver, Gold, Rose Gold or Space Grey colour variant can be bought at Rs 40,999. The smartphones is getting 14 per cent (Rs 7,000) off. Additionally, users will get up to Rs 13,500 off on exchange.

• Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 16GB) gets 28 per cent off and is now available at Rs 26,490. Users will get up to Rs 13,500 on exchange.

• Google Pixel (32GB) in Very Silver or Quite Black colour variant can be bought at Rs 57,000. Google Pixel (128GB) is available at Rs 66,000. Users who buy the device will get up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange.

• Moto Z (32GB) with Style Mod in Black or White colour option can be bought at Rs 24,999. Moto Z (64GB) with Style Mod in White or Black colour option is available at Rs 39,999. Users will get up to Rs 15,500 off on exchange.

• Lenovo Z2 Plus (64GB) in Black or White colour option can be bought at Rs 17,499. Flipkart is offering 12 per cent off on the device. The 32GB variant of the smartphone gets 16 per cent off and is available at Rs 14,999. Users will get up to Rs 13,500 off on exchange.

• Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (64GB) in Gold or Black colour option can be bought at Rs 36,900. There’s an exchange offer for up to Rs 13,500.

• Nexus 6P Special Edition (Gold, 64GB) gets 6 per cent off, which can be now bought at Rs 39,998. There’s an exchange offer for up to Rs 13,500.

• Moto X Force (64GB) in Black or Grey colour option can be bought at Rs 29,999. Flipkart is offering 21 per cent off on the device. The 32GB variant of the smartphone in Grey or White colour option gets 22 per cent off and is available at Rs 26,999. Users will get up to Rs 13,500 off on exchange.

• Moto M (64GB) in Black, Grey or Gold colour option can be bought at Rs 16,999. Flipkart is offering 5 per cent off on the device. The 32GB variant of the smartphone in Grey, Gold or Silver colour option gets 6 per cent off and is available at Rs 14,999. Users will get up to Rs 13,500 off on exchange.

• Samsung On8 (16GB) in Gold, White or Black colour gets 18 per cent off and is available at Rs 12,900. Users will get up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange.

• Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (32GB) in Gold, White or Black colour gets 20 per cent off and is available at Rs 25,900. Users will get up to Rs 13,500 off on exchange.

Flipkart is also offering deals on accessories including Apple Watch Series 1, Asus ZenWatch 2, Samsung Gear Fit 2, Samsung gear S2 and Moto 360.

