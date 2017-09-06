New smartphone brand 10.or launched on Amazon India

10.0r E is listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Amazon. Launch offers include 64GB 4G data and unlimited calls for 56 days at Rs 343 from Idea, three bestselling eBook worth Rs 250 free on Kindle, and more. 10.0r E is listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Amazon. Launch offers include 64GB 4G data and unlimited calls for 56 days at Rs 343 from Idea, three bestselling eBook worth Rs 250 free on Kindle, and more.

10.or (pronounced Tenor) smartphone company has made a debut in India with 10.or E smartphone. Manufactured by Huaqin Technology, the 10.or E is priced starting at Rs 7,999 and it is exclusive to Amazon India. It will be available in two memory variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RM + 32GB storage. The 32GB ROM variant costs Rs 8,999. 10.or E can be bought in aim gold and beyond black colour options.

10.or E gets a 5.5-inch FHD screen with a 2.5D curved glass design and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating for protection against scratches. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. It runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and is upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo. The dual SIM 4G VoLTE device supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

“India is a large market for smartphones, 10.or is a great buy for those looking for great features and reliable performance at an attractive price. We learnt a lot from Amazon’s customer insights. This product has been designed and developed specifically for India. With world-class design, features and functionality, we are confident this product will resonate well with customers in India. We will work towards bringing more innovations to the market soon,” said Jeffrey Liu. Key Account Director. Huaqin Technology.

10.or E’s sports a 13MP rear camera with CMOS sensor, PDAF, and flash. There’s a 5MP HD front camera, which also comes with flash. It can be used to take multiple selfies with one click. Other features include 12 shooting modes, Beautify feature, and four filters. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000 mAH battery, claimed to last up to two days on regular use. The fingerprint scanner in 10.or E is said to unlock the device in just 0.2 seconds.

