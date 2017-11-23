Consumer Devices Survey 2017: Top honours go to Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Honor 9i, and more

Findings of the survey were revealed during Device World 2017 event on November 22 in New Delhi. Findings of the survey were revealed during Device World 2017 event on November 22 in New Delhi.

TeleAnalysis and The Mobile Indian (TMI) have released the Consumer Devices Survey 2017 for the Indian consumer devices industry. Findings of the survey were revealed during Device World 2017 event on November 22 in New Delhi.

According to the survey, over 43 per cent people voted for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone as their preferred choice in the budget segment. Coming to the mid-segment (between Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000), Huawei Honor 9i emerged as the winner with 39 per cent vote share. In price range of above Rs 35,000 or premium category, Samsung Galaxy S8 along with Apple iPhone 8, Google Pixel 2, and OnePlus 5 were among the most preferred devices.

Chinese brand Comio bagged the award for new smartphone companies that have entered in to India in last one year, with 51 per cent vote share. The survey was conducted in five zones – east, west, north, south and central – in 30 cities across India, with over 15,00,00 sample size.

“The survey is like a litmus test for the smartphone brands as it captures the feedback of the customers and it says it aloud if their strategy is on right track or not.” said Gyana Ranjan Swain, co-founder and editor, TeleAnalysis.

“The Indian smartphone industry is very dynamic and on an average, there is a phone being launched every alternate week. So, we wanted to take consumers’ feedback on what they feel about their smartphone brands. This survey finding is also a testimony of customer’s trust in their smartphone brands and at the same time it sends a message about what the customers expect from these companies in future,” said Sandeep Budki, founder and editor, The Mobile Indian.

