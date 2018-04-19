Tecno launches Camon i Sky with Full View display at Rs 7,499: Specifications, features

Priced at Rs 7,499, the Camon i Sky comes with a Full View display in an 18:9 aspect ratio Priced at Rs 7,499, the Camon i Sky comes with a Full View display in an 18:9 aspect ratio

Tecno has launched the Camon i Sky, the latest in its camera-centric Camon smartphone series. Priced at Rs 7,499, the Camon i Sky comes with a Full View display as well. Tecno’s Camon i Sky comes with a 5.45-inch FW+ IPS Full View display in an 18:9 aspect ratio, with 2.5D curved glass and smoothened edges.

Based on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s HiOS on top, the budget smartphone runs a 1.28GHz MediaTek quad-core processor and is powered by a 3050mAh battery. With 2GB RAM, users will get 16GB of internal memory that can be expanded to 64GB. The Camon i Sky comes with Face Unlock, while also featuring a fingerprint sensor on the back.

On the camera front, Tecno’s Camon i Sky features a 13MP PDAF rear camera with a 5P lens and 2X flash. The 8MP front camera offers boosted dual-selfie flash to offer screen flash and selfie flash. The front camera supports video calling, along with Portrait mode and Beauty 4.0.

Also Read: Tecno Camon i review: Another budget option, but does it perform well?

Connectivity options on the 4G VoLTE/ViLTE enabled Tecno Camon i Sky include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a micro-USB port. The sensors on the phone, excluding the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, include Ambient light, proximity and G-sensors. The Camon i Sky is available in Midnight Black and Champagne Gold colour options.

Users who buy this phone will be included under Tecno’s 111 policy. This guarantees a 100 days free replacement warranty, one-time screen replacement and a one month extended warranty. Tecno Camon i Sky will be available across online and offline retail outlets.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd