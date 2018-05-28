Tecno launches Camon iClick with AI-powered selfie camera at Rs 13,999

Tecno has launched the Camon iClick, its latest smartphone under the Camon i series, at Rs 13,999. Tecno has launched the Camon iClick, its latest smartphone under the Camon i series, at Rs 13,999.

Tecno has launched the Camon iClick, its latest smartphone under the Camon i series, at a price of Rs 13,999. This smartphone is the first under Tecno to have a camera setup based on artificial intelligence and the Camon iClick will be available across offline retail options.

Tecno’s Camon iClick features a 6-inch Full View display with a 720×1440 screen resolution, and an 18:9 screen aspect ratio, which gets 2.5D curved glass protection. This phone is based on Android Oreo, running a 2GHz octa-core processor that is backed by 4GB RAM. On the memory front, Tecno’s Camon iClick gets 64GB of internal memory that is expandable via microSD support. This phone also sports a 3750 mAh battery.

This Tecno device comes with Face Unlock, that the company claims can identify from 255 facial features to unlock the phone. In addition, this phone also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back.

On the camera front, the Tecno Camon iClick comes with a 16MP rear camera. Its 20MP selfie lens is based on AI Auto Scene recognition, while also featuring AI Beauty. Other camera modes on this lens include AI Bokeh and AI soft flash light, that helps capture images even in dark surroundings.

Tecno will extend its “111” offer to the Camon iClick as well. Under the scheme, customers shall receive 100 days replacement warranty, one-time screen replacement and one-month extended warranty with a Tecno phone. In addition, Vodafone also offers cashback worth Rs 2,200 on purchase of this phone, like with other Tecno devices. Besides the cashback, user will also receive a three-month free subscription of Vodafone Play. Both Vodafone offers will last till August 30.

