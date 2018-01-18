Tecno Camon i with 18:9 display, 13MP selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications

Tecno Camon i aims to take on the likes of Micromax Canvas Infinity and Honor 9 Lite. Tecno Camon i aims to take on the likes of Micromax Canvas Infinity and Honor 9 Lite.

Tecno has launched the Camon i, its latest smartphone with the 18:9 aspect ratio display. Priced at Rs 8,990, Camon i will be made available across 30,000 retail outlets in the first week of February. Tecno is offering 100 days replacement warranty, 1-time screen replacement and 1-month extended warranty over and above the 12 months’ warranty period. Tecno Camon i will be available in Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, and City Blue colour options.

The dual-SIM smartphone sports a 5.65-inch HD+ (720 x 1440) and aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion ( up to 128GB). The device is backed by a 3050mAh battery and runs on HiOS 3.2, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The smartphone also features a 13MP camera on the back and front. The primary camera is backed by quad-LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and a 5P lens. The Camon i also features a fingerprint scanner for added security. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB 2.0 port, and OTG support.

“Camon i will play a vital role in bolstering TECNO’s India growth story. With Camon series in our portfolio, we are certain that TECNO will soon make it to the Top 5 smartphone brands in India market,” said Lin Qin, Vice president, Transsion Holding.

Tecno Camon i aims to take on the likes of Micromax Canvas Infinity and Honor 9 Lite. The latter smartphone has been recently launched in the market, featuring a 5.65-inch Full HD + (2160 x 1080) display, dual camera setup on the back, either 3GB or 4GB RAM, and Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone starts at Rs 10,999 in the Indian market.

