Tambo Mobiles debuts in India with 3 smartphones, 6 features phones

Tambo Mobiles announced the launch of its brand in India by introducing three smartphones and six feature phones. Tambo Mobiles announced the launch of its brand in India by introducing three smartphones and six feature phones.

Tambo Mobiles announced the launch of its brand in India by introducing three smartphones and six feature phones. Tambo’s smartphones have been titled ‘Superphones’, while the feature phones have been branded as ‘Powerphones’. The price range of Tambo’s Powerphones and Superphones is between Rs 600 and Rs 7,000.

Tambo’s Superphones will sport a 5.45-inch Infinity display with full bright lamination and 2.5D curved glass design. The Superphones also come with fingerprint sensor and face recognition technology. The battery will be 3,000mAh. The 4G-enabled Superphones support VoLTE/ViLTE, and are powered by 1.25GHz MediaTek quad-core processor. The company’s smartphone range comes with 16GB ROM and expandable storage up to 64GB.

Also Read: Indian mobile phone player Britzo launches 4G feature phones, smartphones

Tambo’s Superphones features an 8MP AF rear camera with flash and a 5MP selfie camera with flash. The camera comes with several modes such as Face beauty, burst mode, panorama mode and stickers. The Superphones will also have OTG support, alongside other connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Tambo’s Powerphones will offer dedicated music keys, time talker, 60-day battery standby, and text support for 22 regional languages. The Superphones and Powerphones will be available at retail outlets across India.

“We are delighted to launch Tambo in the Indian handset market and aim to make mobility accessible and affordable for everyone. Tambo Superphones and Powerphones have the latest features specifically designed to provide a seamless experience,” said Sudhir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Tambo.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd