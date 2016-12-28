T-Mobile pushes out Samsung Galaxy Note 7 update, bricks phone completely

T-Mobile is pushing out update number N930TUVU2APL2 for Galaxy Note 7 devices T-Mobile is pushing out update number N930TUVU2APL2 for Galaxy Note 7 devices

T-Mobile is the first US telecom carrier to be rolling out an update for the Galaxy Note 7 that bricks the phone by shutting down the battery, and thus stopping it from charging at all. Earlier this month, Samsung had announced it will be disabling all Note 7 devices in the US market – forcing the remaining users to stop using the phones. Galaxy Note 7 smartphones were recalled by Samsung (eventually production was also ended) over safety concerns following a series of explosions and fires with these phones.

T-Mobile is pushing out update number N930TUVU2APL2 for Galaxy Note 7 devices. The changelog of the update will bring an on-screen notification about the recall of the device, along with the actions to take. The update is dated December 27.

According to an AndroidAuthority report, Verizon and AT&T will start rolling out this update on January 5, with Sprint planning to do the same on January 8. Samsung recently reported close to 90 per cent of the Galaxy Note 7 devices that were shipped in US have been returned to the company. “Over 850,000 Note 7 devices have been retrieved among about 950,000 phones sold,” according to a report from Xinhua news agency.

Galaxy Note 7 was launched in August this year, and received a lot of praise by the tech industry before reports of the phone catching fire and exploding in some cases started surfacing. After initially denying the reports as one-offs, Samsung started recalling the devices. The company then hastily claimed the root of the problem were batteries made by Samsung’s in-house battery making division. The company then reintroduced the phone with batteries from a new supplier, but had to face a second recall after the new phones also caught fire.

Following the second recall, Samsung eventually cancelled its Note 7 phone. The company is facing close to $5 billion loss thanks to this issue, and a massive crisis for its reputation. Samsung is yet to announce the real reason behind the failure of the devices.

