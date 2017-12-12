Synaptics showcases in-display fingerprint sensor: But which flagship phones will sport this?

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was previously expected to come with a fingerprint scanner under the display. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was previously expected to come with a fingerprint scanner under the display.

Synaptics has announced that it has developed the in-display fingerprint sensor technology, that was long rumoured for flagship smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone X. The company, in a press staement said that new Clear ID FS9500 optical in-display fingerprint sensor is undergoing mass production with a ‘top five OEM’. Though it looks unlikely, Samsung could surprise users by bringing the technology in the upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagship smartphones.

The Clear ID in-display fingerprint sensors have been desgined for smartphones with bezel-less or Infinity display. The fingerprint scanner will essentially be embedded into the glass, said to be scrathproof and waterproof. Users can simply place their finger on the part with sensor to unlock the device.

“Clear ID is faster than alternative biometrics such as 3D facial, highly-secure with SentryPoint technology, and very convenient with one-touch/one-step biometric authentication directly in the touchscreen display area of smartphones,” Synaptics said in a press release. The company claims the method is twice as fast as 3D facial recognition for unlocking the device.

Notably, Synaptics has not confirmed the OEM it is working with to bring in-display fingerprint sensor. While multiple reports suggest that Galaxy S9 series smartphones could be the first devices to get the technology, a report in South Korean site The Investor claims that Samsung will not include an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen of the Galaxy S9. Instead, the sensor will be present on the rear of the device, just like the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was previously expected to come with a fingerprint scanner under the display. However, a report in Korea’s The Naver quoted a Samsung executive who told the site that the company made every effort to add the fingerprint scanner under the display, but it has failed to succeed. The idea was dropped due to “various technical limitations such as security,” according to the excutive. The fingerprint sensor in the Note 8 has been placed next to the dual-rear camera.

