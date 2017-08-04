Swipe Konnect Power with 3000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 4999

Swipe Konnect Power will be made exclusively on Snapdeal starting August 7. This is an entry-level smartphone with a large 3000mAh battery. Swipe Konnect Power will be made exclusively on Snapdeal starting August 7. This is an entry-level smartphone with a large 3000mAh battery.

Swipe Telecom has launched a new smartphone in India, the Konnect Power, priced at Rs 4,999. The entry-level smartphone will be made exclusively on Snapdeal starting August 7.

Swipe Konnect Power features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad core processor coupled with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory and microSD card support. The back side of the phone has an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. There’s also a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter in the front. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and OTG support.

“Fulfilling aspirations of demanding Indians at affordable price is what differentiates Swipe from other smartphone players. Our latest creation is yet another affordable device under the Konnect series – Konnect Power. It is designed for the aspiring youth of the country who requires long lasting battery that too with 2GB RAM yet the phone is light on pocket”, said Shripal Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Swipe Technologies.

The only that will make the Konnect Power stand out from other low-end smartphones is the fact that it comes with a large 3000mAh battery. Sadly, the phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

Earlier this year, in February, the company launched the Konnect Star. The ultra low-cost smartphone featured a 4-inch display and quad-core processor. The phone made its debut in India at a price of Rs 3799.

