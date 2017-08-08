Swipe Elite VR, Konnect Star 2017 launched at Rs 4,499, Rs 3,333 respectively

Swipe Elite VR and Konnect Star 2017 are priced at Rs 4,499 and Rs 3,333 respectively. Swipe Elite VR and Konnect Star 2017 are priced at Rs 4,499 and Rs 3,333 respectively.

Swipe has announced Elite VR smartphone, and it comes with VR lens. Along side Elite VR, the company also unveiled its Konnect Star 2017 smartphone, which is a successor of Konnect Star, launched last year. Swipe Elite VR and Konnect Star 2017 are priced at Rs 4,499 and Rs 3,333 respectively. The devices will exclusively be available online on ShopClues.

Swipe Elite VR features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display, and it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone is powered by 1.3 GHz Quad-core Mediatek 6737 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The 4G-enabled dual SIM Elite VR is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery. It features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. Swipe Elite VR comes integrated with SwiftKey Keyboard that enables Indian users to type in their native language. The smartphone will be available in black, grey, gold, and red colour options.

“It was Swipe who introduced Indian’s first 3D Tablet in 2012. Five years later, today we are introducing India’s first affordable virtual reality and a new interface for users to consume content. All it takes today is Swipe ELITE VR bundled with VR lens and bingo! With the help of Swipe ELITE VR and the accompanying VR lens, consumers will get enthralled with its immersive experience, be it watching cricket, movies or playing gaming,” said Shripal Gandhi, founder, Swipe.

Swipe Konnect Star 2017 gets a 4-inch screen. The smartphone is powered by a Quad-core processor clocked at 1GHz with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The Konnect Star 2017 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Indus OS. It packs 1,800mAh battery. This is a 4G-enabled device that supports two SIM cards. Swipe Konnect Star 2017 sports a 5MP rear camera and a 1.3MP front shooter. It will be available in black, grey and gold colour variants.

