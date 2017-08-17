Swipe Elite 4G with 5-inch display, 8MP camera launched at Rs 3999

Swipe Elite 4G is claimed to be “India’s most affordable 5-inch 4G smartphone with Gorilla Glass” on it. Swipe Elite 4G is claimed to be “India’s most affordable 5-inch 4G smartphone with Gorilla Glass” on it.

Swipe Technologies has launched a new smartphone, the Elite 4G, in India. The company claims its Swipe Elite 4G is “India’s most affordable 5-inch 4G smartphone with Gorilla Glass” on it. Swipe Elite 4G sells for Rs 3,999, and it is exclusive to Flipkart. If you’re in the market for a basic smartphone and don’t want to break the bank, this might be the one for you.

Being an entry-level smartphone, the device is powered by a a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. You will also get a microSD card slot ( up to 64GB) for memory expansion. Unexpected but the very welcome fact is that it comes with a 5-inch FWVGA resolution. Swipe also throws in an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera as well as a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls.

“With the government pushing the use of mobile phones for financial transactions and other associated benefits, not having smartphone is not a choice anymore”, said Shripal Gandhi, Founder and CEO, Swipe. “Swipe is happy contribute to India’s smartphone revolution with the launch of ELITE 4G, a feature-rich phone that is designed keeping in mind the unique requirements of Indian users. We want to ensure that all Indians feel the experience of 4G speeds at most competitive rates.”

The smartphone is backed by a 2500mAh battery, which the company claims will deliver up to 11 hours of talk time. As usual, Swipe Elite 4G runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

