Supply of Reliance JioPhone will be limited initially, indicates retailer brochure

Reliance JioPhone, which will go on sale in September, may not be easy to find. Though Reliance Jio has been saying that the company has plans to sell 100 million units of the JioPhone in the first year itself, the initial supply could be limited. A retailer brochure of the JioPhone, which has recently been circulated for communication purposes, reveals that the 4G feature phone will be hard to get even for retailers. Indianexpress.com has got access to a copy of the brochure.

The brochure lists the key steps that should be followed by retailer to purchase pre-booking vouchers. Each retailer can purchase up to 40 pre-booking vouchers in the first lot. Evidently, vouchers will be extremely limited and they might not even last till August 24. The company has also categorically clarified that the next lot of pre-booking voucher for the JioPhone will be allocated to the retailer, only if it meets the eligibility criteria. Reliance Jio has not communicated the next date for the allocation of the second lot of pre-booking vouchers for the JioPhone.

This shows that supplies of the JioPhone at time of launch will be limited. Early estimates suggest that retailers may not have enough stock to meet the heavy demand, resulting in long queues of people waiting to grab the 4G feature phone. If you still undecided about the JioPhone, it’s the time to act fast, one of the local retailers told Indianexpress.com.

The retailer brochure also talks about the specifications of the JioPhone in detail. Although we already know a lot of details about the phone, the brochure reveals some unknown specifications and features. For instance, JioPhone will come with 4GB storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone uses a 2-megapixel rear and VGA-quality front facing camera.

According to the document, users will be able to download and access YouTube, Facebook, Google Chrome and Firefox apps. Though there is no mention of WhatsApp for the JioPhone, it is unlikely the phone will be getting support for the popular messaging app on the 4G feature phone. In an recent interaction with the Indian media, WhatsApp software engineer Alan Kao had indicated that his company has no plans to expand WhatsApp to any other new platform.

Reliance Jio will kick off pre-booking for the JioPhone from August 24, while the initial stock is expected to ship by September 7. The beta testing of the phone started on August 15. You can show your interest in the JioPhone through both offline and online modes. JioPhone has an effective price of Rs O, though the company is charging a one-time, fully refundable fee of Rs 1500 for three years. The monthly plan on the JioPhone is Rs 153, which offers 500 MB of data per day for 28 day validity, which effectively comes to 14GB of data per month. Other than the monthly plan, Jio is offering weekly and two-day plan. The weekly plan will cost Rs 54 while the two-day plan will be available for Rs 24. All calls, including STD are free on the Jio network.

