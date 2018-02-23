Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ pricing leaked ahead of February 25 launch, to start at 841 euros

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will ship with a dual curved edge Infinity display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. (Image: Roland Quandt) Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will ship with a dual curved edge Infinity display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. (Image: Roland Quandt)

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will launch at the company’s ‘Unpacked 2018’ event in Barcelona on February 25. Thanks to several leaks, we’ve come to know features and specifications of the upcoming smartphones. Now tipster Evan Blass has revealed the pricing of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on Twitter. Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to start at 841 Euros (Rs 67,000 approx) for the base storage model, while the higher-end Galaxy S9+ will be priced starting at 997 Euros (Rs 79,700 approx). With a price-point close to 1000 Euros, the Galaxy S9+ will directly compete with Apple iPhone X.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will be made official later this week and India is expected to be among the first wave of countries to get the new devices. Flipkart has already put out a teaser, hinting the flagship phones will arrive on February 25. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will sport the same glass and metal design that we saw on Galaxy S8 series, though we can expect big changes on the camera front.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will ship with a dual curved edge Infinity display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. The Galaxy S9 is said to feature a 5.7-inch display, while the Galaxy S9+ will get a 6.2-inch display. Samsung will stick with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor to accommodate the 18:9:5 aspect ratio, though it will be placed below the rear camera module. The Galaxy S9 series will ship with a Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, and the company’s own Exynos 9810 in other parts of the world, including India.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will come with ‘Reimagined cameras’, something that has been teased by Samsung in the past. Both the devices will have variable or dual aperture which adjusts according to the available light, switching between f/2.4 to f/1.5. The Galaxy S9 will have a single 12MP camera, while the Galaxy S9+ will get a dual-camera setup on the back. The phones will be capable of record slow-motion videos at 480 frames per second at 1080p. The two phones will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ could come with an Animoji-like “3D emoji” feature. Other additions include a new dual speaker setup, where the earpiece will function as a second speaker and an updated Iris scanner. A recent report claims Samsung may launch a new “Uhsupp” social network along with the Galaxy S9 lineup.

