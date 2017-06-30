Spice to re-enter mobile phone space, in joint venture with China’s Transsion Holdings

The Spice brand has been relaunched and will be operated by Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, which owns the Tecno and Itel brands. The Spice brand has been relaunched and will be operated by Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, which owns the Tecno and Itel brands.

Spice Mobiles used to be one of the high-profile local mobile phone brands operating in the country. But the brand was somewhat overshadowed by the growing influence of the Chinese players in the Indian market. Now, Spice has been relaunched and will be operated by Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, which owns the Tecno and Itel mobile brands.

As per a joint venture, the companies plan to launch 10 devices; five smartphones and five feature phones. According to a report in the Economic Times, these phones will be priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000. The two companies want to manufacture smartphones in India, but the final decision will be taken at a later date.

“With Transsion’s success in India over the past year, this JV is a win-win situation for both the groups. We will be exploring various strategic opportunities by building on each other’s strengths such as wide distribution strength, understanding of the Indian consumer and a comprehensive portfolio of quality products”, said Lin Qin, Vice-President, Transsion Holdings in a press statement.

“India is one of the top priority markets and with this partnership, we have now enhanced the new Spice product portfolio to offer a stylish designed range to the Indian consumers”, he added.

“As a strategic partner, we believe this combines Spice’s legacy strength and Transsion’s global leadership to bring a whole new mobility experience to our consumers”, said Dilip Modi, Executive Chairman, Spice Mobility. This is for the first time a local mobile phone company has partnered with a Chinese company. The new ‘Spice’ brand portfolio will offer better designed phones targeted towards the youth.

