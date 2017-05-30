Sony’s second gen E-Ink ‘Digital Paper’ tablet launched for $699.99

Sony Digital Paper 2nd gen comes with many improvements over last gen Sony Digital Paper 2nd gen comes with many improvements over last gen

Sony has announced its second generation E-Ink tablet dubbed Sony Digital Paper in the US. It is priced at $699.99 and can be pre-ordered via Amazon or B&H, but the orders will start shipping from June 20.

The new Sony Digital Paper (model DPT-RP1) E-ink tablet comes with a bunch of updates including “easier-to-read high-resolution display, responsive touch panel for precise handwritten note-taking and wireless document transfer.”

The tablet features a 13.3-inch high-resolution (1650 x 2200 dots) flexible electronic paper display with 16-level gray scale. Sony says that the touch panel has improved and is now more responsive. The fast pen tracking helps taking precise handwritten notes. Also, screen displays full-size views of 8.5 x 11-inch documents, so users can avoid scrolling or zooming to read a full page, added company.

Sony Digital Paper features 13.3-inch non-slip panel

“Digital Paper gives users the feel of pen on paper through a new non-slip panel, useful when highlighting, annotating or erasing on any document. Users can rest their palm on the screen as they write — just like with paper – while taking handwritten notes and keeping digital records for future reference. Annotations and hand-written notes are automatically saved to the internal memory,” noted Sony on its blog.

The second generation Digital Paper comes with 16GB of internal storage, out of which user get about 11GB for use and Sony notes that it is enough for about 10,000 PDF documents.

Sony Digital Paper features non-removable Lithium-ion battery which is good for one full week with Wi-Fi enabled and approx 3 weeks with Wi-Fi off. The battery takes 3.5 hours to charge through AC adapter provided with the device and approx 5.5 hours with computer based charging.

The thin and light E-ink tablet measures 224 x 302.6 x 5.9 mm and weighs 349 grams. It can sync and print documents wirelessly to a PC or MAC or with any other devices and cloud services using a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or the Digital Paper App.

