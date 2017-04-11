Sony Xperia XZs to go on Flipkart sale today: All you need to know before buying

Sony Xperia XZs is priced at Rs 49,990. It can be bought in Black, Ice Blue and Warm Silver colour variants. Sony Xperia XZs is priced at Rs 49,990. It can be bought in Black, Ice Blue and Warm Silver colour variants.

Sony Xperia XZs will go on sale on Flipkart and offline stores starting today. The smartphone was up for pre-orders from April 4 to April 10. Sony Xperia XZs is a slightly upgraded version of the original Xperia XZ and comes with 19MP rear camera with super slow motion video technology.

Sony Xperia XZs is priced at Rs 49,990. It can be bought in Black, Ice Blue and Warm Silver colour variants. Sony Xperia XZs is currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Flipkart and users can enter their email id in ‘Notify Me’ section to get a notification when Xperia XZs goes on sale.

Sony Xperia XZs features a 5.2-inch Full HD TRILUMINOS display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It packs a Snapdragon 820 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot).

Sony Xperia XZs gets a 19MP Motion Eye camera with Exmor RS sensor, triple image sensing and 5-axis stablization technology. The rear camera is capable of shooting super slow motion videos at 960 fps as well as 4K videos. There’a a 13MP front camera with 22mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Read: Sony Xperia XZs first impressions: Compact device with a great camera

Sony Xperia XZs is backed by a 2,900mAh non-removable battery. It comes with Qnovo Adaptive charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The power button on the side doubles up as a fingerprint scanner on the Xperia XZs. Connectivity options include A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS), WiFi Miracast, Bluetooth 4.2, DLNA Certified, Google Cast, NFC and USB Type-C.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd