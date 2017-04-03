Sony Xperia XZs India launch today: Here’s all you need to know

Sony Xperia XZs with 19MP rear camera will launch in India today. Sony Xperia XZs with 19MP rear camera will launch in India today.

Sony Xperia XZs, which is an upgrade to last year’s Xperia XZ smartphones, will launch in India today. With Xperia XZz, the resolution of the rear camera is now down to 19MP compared to 23MP of the original Xperia XZ. The RAM has been bumped up to 4GB and we expect it to be coupled with 32GB storage, which will be expandable. The device now runs Android 7.0 Nougat, while rest other specifications of the Xperia XZs remain same as its predecessor.

Sony Xperia XZs features a 5.2-inch Full HD TRILUMINOS display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor, and the storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Sony Xperia XZs gets a 19MP Motion Eye camera with Exmor RS sensor, triple image sensing and 5-axis stablization technology like we saw in the Xperia XZ. The rear video camera supports 4K recording. The front camera is 13MP with 22mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture.

The battery on Xperia XZs hasn’t been bumped either, which remains at 2,900mAh non-removable. The smartphone supports Qnovo Adaptive charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. It will be available in Ice Blue, Warm Silver and Black colour variants. The fingerprint scanner is on the side of the device, and not on the front.

Connectivity options on the Xperia XZs include A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS), WiFi Miracast, Bluetooth 4.2, DLNA Certified, Google Cast, NFC and USB Type-C.

Sony Xperia XZs was launched along side XZ Premium, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. There’s no official word on whether Sony will bring the other three devices to India as well. It is yet to be seen how the Xperia XZs is priced in the country. Sony Xperia XZ was launched in October at Rs 51,990.

