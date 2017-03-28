Sony Xperia XZs India launch on April 4: Here’s all you need to know

Sony Xperia XZs is an improved version of the original Xperia XZ, which was launched at Rs 51,990 in India. Sony Xperia XZs is an improved version of the original Xperia XZ, which was launched at Rs 51,990 in India.

Sony Xperia XZs is scheduled to launch in India on April 4, and the company has already sent out invites for the event. The smartphone was launched along side Sony XZ Premium, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February.

Sony Xperia XZs is a premium device that runs the latest Android Nougat. It gets a 5.2-inch Full-HD TRILUMINOS display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The XZs is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal memory. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Sony Xperia XZs features a 19MP Motion Eye camera with Exmor RS sensor, triple image sensing and 5-axis stablization technology. It supports 4K recording. The new Motion Eye rear camera allows users to shoot 960fps super slow motion videos. The front camera is 13MP with 22mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture.

Sony Xperia XZs has a 2,900mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The smartphone comes in Ice Blue, Warm Silver and Black colour variants. There’s a fingerprint scanner as well. Connectivity options include A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS), WiFi Miracast, Bluetooth 4.2, DLNA Certified, Google Cast, NFC and USB Type-C.

Sony doesn’t seem to be bringing the other three smartphones to India as of now. Sony Xperia XZs is an improved version of the original Xperia XZ, which was launched at Rs 51,990 in India. It remains to be seen how Sony decides to price its high-end smartphone in India.

