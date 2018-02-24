Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact with 18:9 display leaked in new images ahead of MWC 2018

Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact are said to the company’s first devices to feature 18:9 aspect ratio bezel-less display. (Source: Evan Blass) Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact are said to the company’s first devices to feature 18:9 aspect ratio bezel-less display. (Source: Evan Blass)

Sony is expected to announce Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Ahead of the launch, tipster Evan Blass has put out image renders of the two devices, giving us a good look at the design. A report in Venture Beat elaborates on the features and specifications of Sony XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact.

Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact are said to the company’s first devices to feature 18:9 aspect ratio bezel-less display. In fact, Indianexpress.com had reported in the past that Sony’s forthcoming smartphone will adopt an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio with minimal bezels, just like the Galaxy S8 and iPhone X. The two phones will have reduced bezels on top and bottom, and will run Android 8.0 Oreo. Sony XZ2 could come with a 5.7-inch screen, while the Compact variant will have a 5-inch display. Both the devices will have a LCD screen with Full HD resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

In terms of design, the Xperia XZ2 an aluminum frame and 3D glass on both front and back. The phone will come in a glossy finish. Colour options expected for Xperia XZ2 include black, silver, green, and pink. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact will have a non-scratch polycarbonate finish. While Sony Xperia XZ2 is said to feature a 19MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and support for 4K HDR recording as well as super-slow motion. The phones will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other features of Xperia XZ2 include ‘S Force’ stereo speakers on the front, 3180mAh battery, a USB Type-C cport and support for wireless charging. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact will be backed by a 2870mAh battery.

Notably, Sony also put out a 23-second video, teasing its next-generation smartphone. Ahead of the MWC, the Japanese company took to Twitter to share a mysterious video that hints at the new design language it plans to adopt for the upcoming flagship device. The video shows a hand reaching out to hold a curved device. While Sony has maintained silence on the next-generation flagship device, many believe the company might be looking to launch a phone with a curved back.

