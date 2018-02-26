Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact launched at MWC 2018: Specifications, features

MWC 2018: Sony Xperia XZ2 is the world’s first smartphone to offer 4K HDR video recording. MWC 2018: Sony Xperia XZ2 is the world’s first smartphone to offer 4K HDR video recording.

Sony has launched the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact smartphones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Both the flagship smartphones feature completely new design, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor, and improvements made on the camera front. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact will be made available worldwide from next month, launching in Liquid Silver, Liquid Black, Deep Green and Ash Pink.

Out of two, the Xperia XZ2 sports a bigger 5.7-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Xperia XZ2 Compact, on the other hand, offers a smaller 5-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Both smartphones feature High Dynamic Range (HDR) displays. Besides that, Sony has updated the design language of its latest flagship devices. The bigger Xperia XZ2 boasts a 3D glass surface that makes it looks appealing and comfortable in hand. These phones are dust and water resistant, thanks to IP65 and IP68 certifications.

After Samsung, Sony is the latest company to announce its flagship smartphones with a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor. Both the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact are powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. A microSD card support is also thrown in for expandable internal memory (up to 400GB). Both phones run Android 8.0, the latest version of Google’s Android mobile OS.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 is the world’s first smartphone to be able to support 4K HDR videos, all thanks to the inclusion of a new 19MP Motion Eye camera. The new camera supports ISO levels of 12,800 and 960 fps Super slow motion video, which means it can capture in Full HD resolution. The compact version of the Xperia XZ2 is getting the same camera prowess.

The Japanese giant hopes its new flagship devices will help the struggling smartphone to compete against the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi, among others. At the ongoing Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagship smartphones with improved cameras, AR Emoji and Snapdragon 845 processor.

Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact key features include:

4K HDR video recording

Missing headphone jack

Wireless charging

Fingerprint scanner on the back

3D-creator face scanning app

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd