Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium with 4K HDR screen, dual cameras launched: Specs, features

In a surprise move, Sony has launched the Xperia XZ2 Premium smartphone – the company’s latest flagship smartphone. The Xperia XZ2 Premium is an upgrade over the Xperia XZ2, which made its debut at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year. The Xperia XZ2 Premium features a 4K HDR display, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 845 processor.

The Xperia XZ2 Premium comes with an all-new camera sensor and a more advanced image signal processor. This is the first Sony smartphone with a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 19MP primary camera and a 12MP monochrome sensor. And it isn’t hard to understand why Sony is making a great deal about the camera on its newest flagship. Sony claims the Xperia XZ2 Premium has the highest ISO 12800 sensitivity for video and ISO 51200 for photos. The handset also has a super slow-motion video mode, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei P20 Pro. However, the Sony-made phone shoots super slow-motion videos at 960 frames per second at 1080p. The latter two phones can shoot super slow-motion videos at 960 frames per second at 720p.

Sony says the Xperia XZ2 Premium sports a 5.8-inch 4K HDR display with a resolution of 2160 x 3840 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There’s also front-facing stereo speakers on board, which the company claims its loudest ever. The Xperia XZ2 Premium packs a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, Android 8.0 Oreo and a 3540mAh battery.

Sony is yet to disclose the price of the Xperia XZ2 Premium at the moment. But don’t expect the device to come at a cheaper. Expect the device to cost in the vicinity of $1000 (or approx Rs 65,000) when it hit retail shelves this Summer. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium will be pitted against Apple’s iPhone X, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Huawei’s P20 Pro.

