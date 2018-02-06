Sony Xperia XZ2 name leaked online, likely to launch at MWC 2018

Sony Xperia XZ2 will succeed the Xperia XZ1, which was launched at IFA 2017. (Image of Sony Xperia XZ1 for representation) Sony Xperia XZ2 will succeed the Xperia XZ1, which was launched at IFA 2017. (Image of Sony Xperia XZ1 for representation)

Sony will hold its Mobile World Congress press conference later this month, and if a new leak turns out to be true, we could see the launch of the Xperia XZ2. The information has been revealed by Irish network operator Three Ireland. The network operator in a tweet has revealed that the Sony Xperia XZ2 exists and the phone might get launch soon in Ireland. Sony Xperia XZ2 is likely to be announced, alongside the Xperia XZ Pro on February 26 in Barcelona.

A Twitter user by the name of Mike tweeted to the network operator about the availability of the Xperia XA2 In response, the telecom operator tweeted back by saying that it would not carry the Xperia XA2. Instead, the XZ2 would be made available in Ireland. The tweet was deleted later, but thankfully Xperiablog managed to take a screenshot.

According to this leak, Sony has plans to launch the Xperia XZ2; but, unfortunately, we still don’t know what to expect from the premium phone. Its predecessor – the Xperia XZ1 – was launched last year in the market at a price of Rs 44,990. While its specifications are unknown, we can expect its successor to feature a 5.2-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 845 processor, and dual cameras on the back. Aside from the Xperia XZ2, Sony is preparing to launch the Xperia XZ Pro, its first smartphone with a bezel-less display. The flagship phone is speculated to feature a 4K OLED display, Snapdragon 845 processor, and a dual-camera setup on the back.

