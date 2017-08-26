Sony Xperia XZ1 leaked in new images ahead of IFA launch

As for specifications, Sony XZ1 is rumoured to features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. (Source: Roland Quandt) As for specifications, Sony XZ1 is rumoured to features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. (Source: Roland Quandt)

Sony Xperia XZ1 is expected to make a debut on August 31 at IFA 2017 in Berlin. Ahead of launch, tipster Roland Quandt has put out images of the upcoming smartphone on Twitter. Unlike most flagship smartphones these days, the Xperia XZ1 doesn’t sport dual cameras or a bezel-less display. Rather, the smartphone is seen to be having prominent bezels on sides as well as top and bottom. Quandt put out four images of Sony’s new device along with a caption that reads, “”Sony Xperia XZ1.”

Going by the pictures, Sony will most likely stick to the same Loop design that we’ve seen on company’s other XZ series smartphones. The power button on right will double up as a fingerprint scanner. Volume rocker keys along with camera shutter button will be present on the right side as well.

As for specifications, Sony XZ1 is rumoured to features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It will likely be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The rear camera is said to be 19MP, and it could support slow motion videos at 920 fps as well as 4K videos. It could sport a 13MP front shooter.

Sony is said to unveil two other smartphones – Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia X1 – along side the Xperia XZ1. Little details of Sony’s new smartphones are known at this time.

Sony Xperia XZ1 pic.twitter.com/ymb3KpFTF6 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 23, 2017

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, on the other hand, is supposed to feature a 4.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Just like Xperia XZ1, the Compact variant will be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB RAM. The internal storage is said to be 32GB as opposed to 64GB in Xperia XZ1. Both the smartphones are rumoured to run Android 8.0 Oreo.

