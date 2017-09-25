Sony Xperia XZ1 launched in India at Rs 44,990: Features 3D scanning camera, Snapdragon 835

Sony Xperia XZ1 has been launched in India, and the price is Rs 44,990. Sony Xperia XZ1 has been launched in India, and the price is Rs 44,990.

Sony Xperia XZ1 has been launched in India, the company’s latest flagship to take on the likes of Apple iPhone 8 series and Galaxy Note 8. The high-end Sony Xperia XZ1 smartphone is priced at Rs 44,990 and will go on sale in the market starting today. The phone can be purchased from both offline and online channels.

Speaking of its specifications, Sony Xperia XZ1 sports a 5.2-inch 1080p IPS display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage with a microSD card slot. Sony has not introduced a bezel-less display with this phone. The XZ1 sports a 19MP rear-facing camera, a 13MP front-facing camera, and a 2700 mAh battery on board. Additionally this is the very first smartphone to ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, which is the latest version of the Android OS. It’s also one of the few phones that’s Netflix HDR-compatible.

The smartphone is backed by a 2700mAh battery, which according to the company should last a day on a single charge. With Sony Xperia XZ1, the company is focusing on 3D scanning feature that allows users to take photos of an object and then have a 3D model created automatically. This model can be used with 3D printers to take high quality 3D scans.

The Japanese company has been struggling to produce a hit smartphone for a while now. Sony is bringing the Xperia XZ1 to India at a price of Rs 44,990, giving the company an edge over its rivals when it comes to pricing the device. In contrast, Apple iPhone 8 series will cost upwards of Rs 64,000 when it starts selling in India from September 29. Similarly, Samsung is charging Rs 67,900 for the Galaxy Note 8. The phone has recently made its debut in India.

