Sony Xperia XZ1 launch in India today: Expected price, specifications and features

Sony Xperia XZ1 will launch in India today, and this is the company’s flagship smartphone for 2017. The company has scheduled an event in Delhi for the launch of its new high-end smartphone. Sony Xperia XZ1 was first announced at the annual IFA tech trade show in Berlin alongside the XZ1 Compact. The Xperia XZ1 succeeds the Xperia XZs, which was launched earlier this year.

The Xperia XZ1 sticks to the same OmniBalance design, but it has been refined compared to previous Xperia devices. However, it’s strange to note that the Sony-made flagship smartphone has thick bezels below and above the display. When its arch rivals including Apple, Samsung and LG have all gone for a nearby bezel-less design, it appears that Sony is in no mood to join the bezel-less smartphone trend anytime soon.

Sony Xperia XZ1 has a Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood. This is the flagship processor coming from Qualcomm, so expect the performance of the device to be at par with the likes of OnePlus 5 and HTC U11, among others. The processor is further paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion. The battery on the Xperia XZ1 has been reduced in size from the one in the Xperia XZs, so you get a 2,700mAh cell inside.

Sony Xperia XZ1 has a 5.2-inch with 1080p HD support. It is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the screen. The Xperia XZ1 is one of the first phones in the market to launch with Android 8.0 Oreo. However, there’s still a Sony UI slapped on top.

On the camera front, Sony Xperia XZ1 offers the Motion Eye camera introduced on the Xperia XZ Premium. The 19MP shooter on the rear with 1.22µm pixels allows for 960fps, instead of the 240fps offered by most high-end smartphones these days. The phone can record 4K videos too. There’s still no Optical Image Stabilization feature included in the smartphone. Sony Xperia XZ1 is also one of the few top-end smartphone to come out this year without secondary lens for shallow depth of field effects. The other flagship smartphone that doesn’t include a dual-camera system is the HTC U11. On the front, you will find a 13MP sensor for taking selfies.

Interestingly, Sony has added a 3D scanning tool that lets users to take photos of an object and then have a 3D model created. The 3D Creators app essentially brings 3D scanning to a large set of audience.

Sony is bringing the Xperia XZ1 to India ahead of the availability of the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The new iPhones will go on sale in India from September 29. For Sony, the Xperia XZ1 is a make or break moment. Its smartphone business is struggling and so far it has failed to position itself as a profitable entity. Sony will disclose the price and availability of the Xperia XZ1 at the launch event. Expect the high-end smartphone to cost upwards of Rs 55,000 in India.

