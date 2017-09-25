Sony Xperia XZ1 first impressions: Can it beat the competition?

Sony Xperia XZ1 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 44,990, and here’s our first impressions. Sony Xperia XZ1 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 44,990, and here’s our first impressions.

Sony is no more counted among the top five smartphone makers in the world. Sales of its smartphones peaked a few year back and since then the company is losing money in the mobile handset business. And the smartphone business as a whole continues its downward trend, Sony is launching a flagship device Xperia XZ1. Originally announced at IFA trade show in Berlin, Sony is bringing the Xperia XZ1 to India at a price of Rs 44,990. This is Sony’s answer to Apple iPhone 8 series and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. I got a chance to experience the Xperia XZ1 during the launch event, and here’s our first impressions.

Sony Xperia XZ1 first impression: Design and display

Little has changed since the Xperia Z came out in 2013. Sony has been following the same design approach, though I know people who still loves the OmniBalance design. Sure, Xperia XZ1 does look more a bit more refined from the previous generation Xperia smartphones. The phone has been made out of a single piece of aluminum, which gives it a premium look. The truth, however, is that the thick bezels – top and bottom- look dated in the day and age. While other smartphone companies, including Apple and Samsung have long moved on to bezel-less designs Sony has stuck with the same industrial design for its Xperia phones. I feel this goes against Sony Xperia XZ1, but again, it’s a personal choice at the end.

Like the Xperia XZ Premium, the top left corner of the device has the camera lens. However, now, the flash module also incorporates the NFC chipset. The signature fingerprint scanner can be seen on the right-hand side in the middle. At the top, you’ll find a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the bottom of the phone houses a USB Type-C port. And yes, the dedicated camera-shutter button remains an integral part of the phone. Sony continues to support the Loop surface design as previously seen on the Xperia XZs. Plus, the phone is IP65/68 water and dust resistant, as expected from Sony.

Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with a 5.2-inch display, which is smaller than the company’s previous Xperia Z flagship devices. Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with a 5.2-inch display, which is smaller than the company’s previous Xperia Z flagship devices.

The Xperia XZ1 comes with a 5.2-inch display, which is smaller than the company’s previous Xperia Z flagship devices. I feel the size is right, which means the company can target female buyers with the Xperia XZ1. In the display department, Sony sticks to Full HD resolution, which is acceptable. Based on what I observed in a short time, the 5.2-inch LCD screen was good. Text and images appeared respectable, even viewing angles were not bad.

As seen on the Xperia XZ Premium, Sony Xperia XZ1 also boasts an HDR (High Dynamic Range) display. But keep in mind that there are other smartphones already available with the same feature, such as LG’s G6, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 and Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus. Speaking of the content, both Amazon and Netflix offer compatible HDR content.

Sony Xperia XZ1 first impressions: Hardware and software

Sony has always criticised for using old processors in the flagship. This year, however, Sony tried to change its strategy by incorporating the best available chipset on its premium smartphones. Perhaps the reason why Sony went with the Snapdragon 835 processor for the Xperia XZ1. The processor is further coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, meaning it can compete with any flagship I can think of. There’s microSD support on board for further storage expansion up to 256GB. Unfortunately, battery capacity sees a decline to 2700mAh compared to the 2900mAh, which we saw in the Xperia XZs.

Like the Xperia XZ Premium, the top left corner of the device has the camera lens. Like the Xperia XZ Premium, the top left corner of the device has the camera lens.

I didn’t get a chance to test the battery capacity during my brief time spent with the phone, but I will surely do in my review. Hi-res audio has become a standard feature on most premium Android smartphones, and the Xperia XZ1 is no different. The Xperia XZ1 is the also first smartphone in the market to come with Android 8.0 Oreo with Sony’s custom layer over the top. Sony has improved the interface though the experience will be familiar, if you have been a Sony Xperia user.

Sony Xperia XZ1 first impressions: Camera and 3D Creator

Sony flagship also features an improved camera, though we wish it had a dual-camera setup. Nevertheless, the Xperia XZ1 sports a 19-megapixel sensor on the back with 1.22µm pixels that basically allows users to record 960fps slow-mo video, instead of the 240fps offered by most high-end smartphones available in the market. On the front, Sony incorporates the 13MP shooter, same as the Xperia XZ Premium.

The company claims it has crammed additional camera features onto the Xperia XZ1 that were earlier available on high-end DSLR cameras. For instance, there is an autofocus burst mode that will allow for up to 10fps and up to 100 photos at 19MP. Sony also added the Predictive Capture functionality, as well as a smile shutter feature. During my brief testing, I could also explore a few aspects of the phone’s camera. But whatever I saw, the camera on the Xperia XZ1 didn’t disappoint.

Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with the 3D Creators app pre-loaded in the device. Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with the 3D Creators app pre-loaded in the device.

Now comes to the highlighted feature on the Xperia XZ1: 3D scanning. The idea is to let you print out 3D photographs any time. Sony wants to democratise 3D printing, and the company says it is the first time in the direction. The Xperia XZ1 comes with the 3D Creators app pre-loaded in the device. Essentially, it provides four models comprising of face, head, food and freeform. Scan whatever you want to scan, follow the instructions and the app will create a 3D scan of the object. Once done, you can either share on social media or send to a 3D printer. Sony said the 3D scanning is possible, thanks to a proprietary algorithm to capture high-resolution 3D scans. A Sony executive has told me that a 3D scanning feature is different from augmented reality. I actually liked the feature, but it’s success is largely dependent on the kind of support the company receives from the developer community.

Sony Xperia XZ1 first impressions: Early Impressions

Sony has been known for overpricing its flagships in India. However, for a change, Sony is charging less for a high-end smartphone. Even though the Xperia XZ1 sells for Rs 44,990 in India, the competition in this space never stops. Next week, Apple will bring the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus to India. Then there is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and although priced on a higher side, the early reviews paint a positive picture.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd