IFA 2017: Sony Xperia XZ, Xperia XZ1 Compact launched with Android 8.0 Oreo

Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact smartphones have been launched at the ongoing IFA 2017 in Berlin. Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform and they ship with Android 8.0 Oreo. Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact will be available globally starting September. Camera is the highlight of Sony’s new phones, and it offers features like company’s Motion-Eye technology, super slow motion video, new smile predictive capture and autofocus burst. The smartphones support the new 3D scanning technology for mobile as well.

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1 gets a 5.2-inch FHD HDR Triluminos display. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on front and back. It sports a metal unibody design with company’s loop surface. The power button in Xperia XZ1 doubles up as fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be available in four colour variants – moonlit blue, venus pink, warm silver, and black. Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with IP68 rating, which means it is water and dust proof.

Sony Xperia XZ1 runs 64-bit Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU. There’s 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 265GB via a microSD card slot. Xperia XZ1 will be available in both single SIM and dual SIM variants depending on the market. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo.

Sony Xperia XZ1 features a 19MP Motion Eye rear camera with 1/ 2.3-inch Exmor RS memory stacked image sensor. It supports super slow motion videos at 960fps. Other features include predictive capture, autofocus burst, triple image sensing technology, predictive hybrid autofocus, and 5-axis stabilisation. The primary camera is capable of shooting 4K videos. The front camera is 13MP with 1/3.06”-inch Exmor RS image sensor, 22mm wide angle lens, and f/2.0 aperture.

Sony Xperia XZ1 supports high-resolution audio and digital noise cancelling. The S-Force front surround technology enables 50 per cent more sound pressure compared to previous Xperia smartphones. Xperia XZ1 is backed by a 2,700mAh battery and it comes with Qnovo adaptive charging technology. It users a USB Type-C slot for charging and supports quick charging QC 3.0 technology as well. Dimensions of Xperia XZ1 are 148 x 73 x 7.4 mm and it weighs 156 grams.

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact can be bought in white silver, black, horizon blue, and twilight pink colour options. It gets diamond cut edges and a metallic finish. The smartphone ships with IP68 rating, which makes it water resistance and dust-proof. Xperia XZ1 Compact has a smaller 4.6-inch HD Triluminos display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor Adreno 540 GPU. It features 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 265GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo.

Coming to camera, there’s a 19MP Motion Eye sensor with 1/ 2.3-inch Exmor RS. It can capture super slow motion videos at 960fps. The camera supports features like predictive capture, autofocus burst, anti-distortion shutter, triple image sensing technology, predictive hybrid autofocus, and 5-axis stabilisation. The rear video camera is capable of shooting videos in 4K. The front camera is 18MP with display flash, 120-degrees filed of view, 1/4-inch Exmor RS, and f/2.4 aperture.

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact measures 129 x 65 x 9.3 mm and it weighs 143 grams. It supports high-resolution audio, digital noise cancelling, stereo speaker S-Force surround sound as well as stereo recording. There’s a 2700mAh battery with Qnovo adaptive charging technology. Xperia XZ1 Compact comes with support for quick charging QC3.0 and there’s a USB Type-C slot.

