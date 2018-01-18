Sony Xperia XZ Pro with Snapdragon 845 to launch at MWC 2018: Report

Is Sony planning to launch the Xperia XZ Pro at MWC 2018? Is Sony planning to launch the Xperia XZ Pro at MWC 2018?

Sony has started sending out invites for its next big launch event on February 26, which is the inaugural day of this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Japanese company is widely expected to launch the Xperia XZ Pro, which will be its first smartphone with a bezel-less display and a dual-camera setup on the rear. Chinese website MyDrivers meanwhile, has posted some leaked images of the Xperia XZ Pro along with the spec sheet.

As evident from the leaked images, Sony’s next flagship could be departure from the company’s past few devices. Instead of the rectangular shape, it now sports a bezel-less display. The website claims the phone will have a 5.7-inch 4K OLED screen. The phone could possibly offer deeper blacks and better colours than the previous generation smartphones.

An image of the leaked specifications has been leaked as well. And if we asked to believe the image, then the Xperia XZ Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and microSDXC support. Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-loaded on the device, according to the report. In terms of waterproofing, the Xperia XZ Pro will be IP68 certified, meaning it should be able to exposure in up to 5 feet of water up to 30 minutes.

It’s also being claimed that the device will sport a dual-camera setup on the rear, with 18MP and 12MP sensors. The front camera is said to a 13MP on. Sony Xperia XZ Pro is said to be priced not less than 6,000 Yuan (or approx Rs 59,000). Mobile World Congress will officially kicks off on February 26 in Barcelona.

