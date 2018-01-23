Sony Xperia XZ Pro spotted on FCC, likely to ditch the headphone jack

Sony could ditch the headphone jack from the Xperia XZ Pro. (Image of Sony Xperia XZs for representation) Sony could ditch the headphone jack from the Xperia XZ Pro. (Image of Sony Xperia XZs for representation)

Sony Xperia XZ Pro will purportedly ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, like the iPhone X and Pixel 2 XL. It appears that the Japanese company will follow the likes of Apple, Google, and HTC, and ditch the headphone jack from its next-generation smartphone. The information has been revealed through a recent FCC listing.

The listing shows an unnamed Sony smartphone in ‘Charging Mode’ with a dongle that splits into a USB port, and a headphone jack. The dongle seen in the image slots into the phone’s USB Type-C port, and will allow users to listen to music while also being able to charge the device. While a filing with the Federal Communications Commission does not reveal the name of the handset, it’s dimensions come in at 52.8×72.4mm, hinting at the long speculated Xperia XZ Pro.

Also read: Sony confirms plans for a new flagship with completely new design

Rumours already suggest Sony is planning to launch the Xperia XZ Pro to rival the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei P20, the latter two smartphones might showcased for the first time at the Mobile World Congress in late February. According to a recent report from MyDrivers, Sony Xperia XZ Pro is said to feature a 5.8-inch 4K OLED “bezel-less” display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD support, and a 3,420mAh battery. Furthermore, it will sport a dual-camera setup on the rear, with 18MP and 12MP sensors. The front camera is said to a 13MP unit.

Sony has a press conference scheduled at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The event will happen on February 26, so it’s likely Sony will officially take the wraps off the Xperia XZ Pro.

