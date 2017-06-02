Sony Xperia XZ Premium vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs LG G6: Specifications battle

Sony Xperia XZ Premium against the competition Samsung Galaxy S8+ and the LG G6: Here’s a detailed look at the specifications, features. Sony Xperia XZ Premium against the competition Samsung Galaxy S8+ and the LG G6: Here’s a detailed look at the specifications, features.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium has just been announced for India with a price tag of Rs 59,990. The smartphone will also be sold exclusively on Amazon India. Sony, which has been struggling with the smartphone business, has decided to focus on the premium segment. Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the first smartphone in India to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and it also sports a 4K display with HDR support, which is another first.

So how does the Sony Xperia XZ Premium stand against the competition? Namely the Samsung Galaxy S8+ and the LG G6. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications, features.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs LG G6 Design Display

All three phones, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Samsung Galaxy S8+ and the LG G6 are about their display, and in case of the latter two, this impacts the design as well. Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with 5.5-inch 4K HDR Display. Xperia XZ Premium’s 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) display has a resolution of 2160 x 3840 pixels, and it is using the technology seen in Sony’s Bravia TV range.

With a 4K HDR resolution, Sony claims the display allows for more vivid colours, contrast, and this has the company’s TriLuminos Display. When it comes to design, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium sticks with rectangular design we’ve seen on other Sony smartphones. It has a fingerprint scanner on the side, embedded inside the power button, a dedicated button for the camera, and volume rockers on one side.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with 5.5-inch 4K HDR Display. Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with 5.5-inch 4K HDR Display.

Sony sticks with a metal and glass design, and the phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. However, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8, and the LG G6, this phone has a more glossy finish and will need extra care from the users. For Sony, the challenge will be in standing out against rivals Samsung Galaxy S8+ and LG G6 on the design and display front.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8+ has what it calls a ‘Infinity Display’, which has dual-curved edges and no bezels on the side. Samsung Galaxy S8+ also comes with a glass and metal design, but the lack of bezels on the side means the 6.2-inch display fits in a more compact body. Samsung Galaxy S8+ display is a Super AMOLED one with 2,960 x 1,440 pixels resolution and the pixel density is 570 ppi. Samsung Galaxy S8+ Display also has an HDR mode in the settings. Thanks to the new display, the Galaxy S8+ has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Another advantage with the Galaxy S8+ is that there is a special Infinity mode, when viewing YouTube videos, which offers a full cinematic style experience.

The LG G6 also sports a 5.7-inch Full Vision display, which the company says offers a better cinematic viewing experience. This one has arrow bezels on the side, but still LG has managed to fit the display in a much more compact form factor. LG G6’s display is an IPS In Cell Touch Display with QHD+ resolution (2,880 x 1,440 pixels). The pixel density is 564ppi, and it comes with 18:9 aspect ratio. At the launch, LG had announced that some games like Temple Run 2, Spider-Man Unlimited, have been reworked for the G6’s special aspect ratio. On the design front, LG G6 sticks with glass and metal design, and has more of a glossy finish at the back.

So while Sony Xperia XZ Premium has a 4K Display, it can’t offer a lot more viewing space like the Samsung Galaxy S8+ or the LG G6.

LG G6 also sports a 5.7-inch Full Vision display, which the company says offers a better cinematic viewing experience LG G6 also sports a 5.7-inch Full Vision display, which the company says offers a better cinematic viewing experience

Sony Xperia XZ Premium vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs LG G6 Processor, RAM and Storage

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the first phone in the Indian market to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and sports 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a MicroSD card. Sony’s phone has the edge over LG G6 right now, which is still running the Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, that is nearly an year old.

LG G6 comes with 64GB storage and 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, which is expandable to 2TB via microSD slot.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ is now available in India with a 6GB RAM+128GB storage version, though of course this one costs more. The regular version of Samsung Galaxy S8+ comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8+ runs the company’s own Exynos 8895 processor built with 10nm-based FinFET technology, similar to the one used on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. The 10nm-based processors are much more power efficient, and even in Qualcomm’s case they are built using Samsung’s technology.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs LG G6 Camera, Battery

Sony Xperia XZ Premium features a 19MP Motion Eye rear camera with 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor, which has 1.22μm pixel size and predictive hybrid autofocus. Sony’s rear camera also includes the ability to take super slow motion videos at 960 frames per second, and comes with 5-axis stablization for more stable videos. Sony Xperia XZ Premium supports 4K video recording. The front camera is 13MP with 22mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture.

On the battery front, Sony Xperia XZ Premium has a 3,230mAh one with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology and relies on Type-C USB for charging.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ feature a 12-MP Dual Pixel rear camera with OIS, auto-focus and 1.4µm pixel size along with f/1.7 aperture. Samsung Galaxy S8+ also lets users shoot pictures in RAW format. On the front, Samsung’s flagship has an 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture. This is capable of taking wide-angle images, and has support for auto-focus and HDR as well.

Samsung has also added motion photos and stickers, and filters in the camera. Samsung Galaxy S8+ comes with a 3,500 mAh battery, and yes, this too relies on a Type-C port for charging. The Samsung phones also support wireless charging. Additionally Samsung has including Face Recognition and Iris scanner for unlocking the phone.

LG G6 is the only one in this list with a dual-rear camera setup. Both are 13MP in resolution with f/1.8 aperture; while one camera has a standard angle 75 degree lens, the other one sports a 125-degree wide-angle one. LG G6 offers upto 8X zoom, standalone modes, image capturing in RAW as well. LG G6 has a 5MP front camera lens with a 100-degree wide angle support. LG G6 has a 3,300 mAh battery with Type-C USB charging as well.

LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ are IP68 water and dust resistant. Sony Xperia XZ Premium is IP65/IP68 water and dust resistant.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs LG G6 Price

Samsung S8+ is priced at Rs 64,900 for the 64GB version, and the 128GB version will cost Rs 74,900 in India, though this version is only up for pre-orders in India. LG G6 was launched at Rs 51,990 in India, though currently the phone is up for a Rs 10,000 discount, and you can get it for Rs 41,990. The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is priced at Rs 59,990 and will go on sale from June 12 in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd