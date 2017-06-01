Sony Xperia XZ Premium with Snapdragon 835 processor launched in India: Key features and price

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). Sony Xperia XZ Premium is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card).

Sony Xperia XZ Premium has been announced in India. Xperia XZ Premium is the first smartphone to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform in India. It is priced at Rs 59,990, and will be exclusively available on Amazon India online.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium can be bought from Sony’s offline stores as well. Pre-bookings for Xperia XZ Premium start June 2, and close June 11. Users who pre-book the device will get SRS-XB20 wireless Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 8,990. Sony Xperia XZ Premium will be available for everyone from June 12. The smartphone comes in two colour options – Luminous Chrome and Deep sea Black.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium features a 5.5-inch 4K HDR TRILUMINOS display (High Dynamic Range) with a resolution of 2160 x 3840 pixels. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It features gets glass loop surface design, with reflective surface on the back. The power button on the right doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with IP65/68 rating, which makes the device water-resistant and dust proof. Xperia XZ Premium is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). Sony Xperia XZ Premium supports high resolution audio playback. It runs Android Nougat.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium features a 19MP Motion Eye rear camera with 1/ 2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor, 1.22μm, triple image sensing technology, and predictive hybrid autofocus. The primary camera can shoot super slow motion videos at 960 fps, and supports 5-axis stablisation. 4K video recording is also supported. The front camera is 13MP with 22mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, and 5-axis stablisation.

Sony Xperia XZ premium comes with Smart Actions, which learns from user’s behaviour to suggest actions. It is backed by a 3,230mAh battery with support for features like Smart Stamina, Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Battery Care, STAMINA Mode and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. Smart Stamina uses Xperia learning engine to estimate how long battery will last, based on your normal usage. It warns users if it detects they’re going to run out of power later that day and prompts to activate Stamina mode.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is a dual SIM smartphone that supports two nano SIM cards. It supports 4G VoLTE, A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS), WiFi Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, DLNA, Google Cast, USB 3.1 Type-C, and NFC.

