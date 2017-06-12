Sony Xperia XZ Premium goes on sale at Rs 59,990: Here are the top features

Sony Xperia XZ Premium, the company’s new flagship smartphone has officially gone on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 59,990. Sony Xperia XZ Premium, the company’s new flagship smartphone has officially gone on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 59,990.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium, the company’s new flagship has officially gone on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 59,990. Sony Xperia XZ Premium is Amazon exclusive in the online space, and was so far up for pre-booking on the Amazon India website. The phone is now officially going on sale, and it will also be available in offline retail stores in India. So what are the key features of the new Sony Xperia XZ Premium? Here’s a quick look

Sony Xperia XZ Premium 4K HDR Display

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the second smartphone from the company to feature a 4K display. The Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 5.5-inch 4K HDR TRILUMINOS display. The resolution is 2160 x 3840 pixels, and Sony has added Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for extra protection. Sony’s new phone comes with the “glass loop” surface design, with reflective surface on the back, however, this means the smartphone is prone to picking up fingerprint smudges quite easily.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Snapdragon 835 processor

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the first smartphone in India to officially launch with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which comes with 10nm FinFET design, and promises faster performance along with improved battery performance. The phone also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). Sony Xperia XZ Premium supports high resolution audio playback. The new Snapdragon 835 SoC is an octa-core one, and is also capable of supporting Gigabit Class LTE (up to 1Gbps speeds) in theory thanks to the new X16 LTE modem.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Camera

Sony Xperia XZ Premium has a 19MP Motion Eye rear camera on board. This one comes with a 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor, and a pixel size of 1.22μm, along with Sony’s triple image sensing technology, and predictive hybrid autofocus. Additionally the XZ Premium supports the Super Slow motion videos at 960 frames per second (FPS). Sony has gone for 5-axis stabilization with the rear camera, which also has support for 4K video recording.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium’s front camera is 13MP with 22mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, and 5-axis stabilization. Sony has also included some special effects in the camera like an Augmented Reality mode to let you superimpose some creatures like a dinosaur, etc onto your surroundings while you take a photo.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium battery, Android Nougat

Sony Xperia XZ Premium sports a 3,230mAh battery with modes like Smart Stamina, Battery Care, STAMINA Mode. It comes with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology as well. The phone relies on Type-C USB port for charging. On the software front, Sony Xperia XZ Premium runs Android Nougat 7.1.1 with the Xperia UI on top.

Sony’s latest flagship continues with the IP65/68 rating for water and dust resistance. This is a dual-SIM smartphone with two Nano SIM cards supported. Other features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi Miracast, and Bluetooth 5.0, along with NFC.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd