Sony Xperia XZ Premium Diwali offer includes free accessories worth Rs 8,500

Sony India today announced a festive offer for the Xperia XZ Premium smartphone. Customers purchasing the Sony Xperia XZ Premium will get a free Bluetooth Speaker (SRS-XB10) worth Rs 4,990 and a Style Cover Stand (SCSG10) worth Rs 3490. The offer is valid til October 31, 2017.

The Xperia festive offer is applicable across Sony Centers, Sony Mobile retail partners like Croma, Reliance, Ezone, etc. and key mobile retail outlets. The offer will last if the handset purchased is activated by November 7. Sony’s flagship phone costs Rs 59,990.

Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium offers a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display, with Qualcomm’s 835 processor. The smartphone’s display is capable of playing 4K video and content in HDR format. The loop design phone includes Corning Gorilla Glass 5 both on the front and back.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium’s Motion eye camera is capable of recording video at 960 fps. The Xperia XZ Premium offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, with up to 256GB microSD support. The phone runs on Android Nougat, and is backed by a 3230mAh battery.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium has a 19MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. The 25mm-wide camera also offers Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, SteadyShot with Intelligent Active Mode and allows 4K recording. The 13MP front camera has an f/2.0 aperture.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and offers water and dust resistance. The box of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium will include a Style Cover Stand SCSG10, the UCH12W Quick Charger, the DK60 Charging Dock, the MDR-NC750 Hi-res headset and SBH56 Bluetooth(R) Headset with Speaker.

