Sony Xperia XZ gets price cut in India, now available at Rs 41,990

The Xperia XZ is now more affordable than ever. Sony has dropped the price of the Xperia XZ to Rs 41,990 in India. The smartphone was priced at Rs 51,990 at the time of launch, meaning a reduction of Rs 10,000. There is no confirmation whether the price cut is permanent or for a limited period. The phone is available in three colour options: Forest Blue, Mineral Black and Platinum.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Sony’s display technologies are on board, including X-Reality and Triluminos.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, paired with 3GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage and microSD suppport (up to 256GB). The Xperia XZ gets a 23-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and 24mm wide-angle lens. The rear-camera also has five-axis stabilisation on board. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture from low-light selfies.

The premium smartphone draws power from a 2,900mAh battery; yes, it does support Quick Charge 3.0. Sony Xperia XZ also supports 24-bit lossless audio with active noise cancellation. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow but Nougat update is already rolling out for the Xperia XZ.

The phone also bears an IP68 rating, making it water-and dust-resistant in nature. There is also USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack and the side-positioned power button with its built-in fingerprint sensor on board. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and GPS.

The price cut could be a way to clear up the inventory before making room for the Xperia XZ Premium, which was launched at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Or maybe Sony wants to be more aggressive when it comes to pricing as the company is lagging behind the competition in the high-end smartphone segment.

