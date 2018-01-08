Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra selfie smartphones launched at CES 2018

CES 2018: Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra selfie smartphones have been launched with a rear fingerprint scanner. CES 2018: Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra selfie smartphones have been launched with a rear fingerprint scanner.

Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra selfie smartphones have been launched at CES 2018. Sony also launched the L2 smartphone, which features an 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle support. The Xperia XA2 phones feature a 23MP main camera sensor on the back and. Sony has also gone for what it calls a ‘borderless’ design though the smartphone does have bezels on the top and bottom and it is only the side bezels, which have been reduced.

Xperia XA2 Ultra has the same rear camera as the regular variant, though the front camera is a dual one. The Ultra version gets a 16MP + 8MP front camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on the 16MP sensor. The Xperia XA2 Ultra and Xperia XA2 are mid-range smartphones and will be powered by Android Oreo 8.0. They will start shipping from February 2018, while Xperia L2 is still on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will ship from late January 2018.

“Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra are no different, with leading front camera technology first seen in our flagship XZ line. We’re targeting 2018 as a breakthrough year, and look forward to showcasing further innovations across the entire Xperia portfolio over the coming months,” Hideyuki Furumi, EVP, Global Sales & Marketing, at Sony Mobile Communications said in a press release.

Both the Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and have the same 23MP rear camera. The rear camera comes with 4K movie recording, and 120fps slow motion video capture. Sony Xperia XA2 has a 5.2-inch Full HD display with “a borderless design, taking the screen right to the edge.”

Interestingly Sony has ditched the fingerprint scanner on the power button, which was a crucial feature of the company’s phones. Sony Xperia XA2 series has a rear fingerprint sensor with an aluminium body. Battery on the Xperia XA2 is 3,300 mAh and comes with Quick charging support. The smartphone will come in Single SIM and Dual SIM variants and the colour options are: Silver, Black, Blue and Pink.

Xperia XA2 Ultra has a 6-inch Full HD smartphone display with support for a wide accurate colour gamut, and a similar “borderless” design. This one has a bigger 3,580 mAh battery along with Quick Charge support. Colours for the Xperia XA2 Ultra are Silver, Black, Blue and Gold. Coming to the Xperia L2, this has a 5.5-inch HD display, 3,300 mAh battery, 120-degree super wide-angle 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera. This will come in Black, Gold and Pink colour options.

