Sony Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra get a price cut, now start at Rs 17,900

Sony has announced a price cut for two of its mid-range premium smartphones, which were launched in July 2017 in India. The Xperia XA1 Ultra and Xperia XA1 will now be priced at Rs 27,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively. The price were earlier Rs 29,990 and Rs 19,990 for the XA1 series. The new price cut is effective from September 19, 2017.

Both XA1 and XA1 Ultra feature a borderless design with an edge-to-edge display. While the XA1 has a 5-inch display, the XA1 Ultra sports a 6-inch edge-to-edge display. The XA1 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while XA1 Ultra gets 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Other specifications of Xperia XA1 Ultra are 6-inch (1920 x 1080) display with Image Enhance Technology. The device is powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor and has support for microSD card up to 256GB. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and packs a 2700mAh battery with fast charging support. The front camera is 16MP and the rear camera is 23MP with rear camera with LED flash. It also has a dedicated camera shutter button.

Xperia XA1 sports a 5-inch (720p) HD edge-to-edge display. The device is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor with a 2,300mAh battery and support for fast charging. The Xperia XA1 also has a 23MP rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash. There’s an 8MP front camera.

