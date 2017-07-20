Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra with 6-inch display launched in India: Price, key specifications, and features

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is a premium mid-end smartphone at Rs 29,990. Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is a premium mid-end smartphone at Rs 29,990.

Sony has launched the Xperia XA1 Ultra in India at Rs 29,990. The premium mid-end smartphone boasts a 6-inch edge-to-edge display and a 16-megapixel shooter on the front. The phone has been made available in black, white, and gold colour options.

The Japanese company is offering a number of offers with the Xperia XA1 Ultra. Uses who will purchase the device will get a quick charger worth Rs 1,490 bundled inside the box, and they also get a free three month subscription of Sony LIV. Moreover, you can get a Rs 1000 off on the Style Cover Stand, which is priced at Rs 3,490. It is available in black and white colour options.

The Xperia XA1 Ultra features a 6-inch (1920 x 1080) display with Image Enhance Technology. The device is powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM. It comes with 64GB storage with support for microSD cards (up to 256GB). The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and packs a 2700mAh battery inside with fast charging support.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra packs an impressive 16-megapixel 1/2.6-inch sensor at the front with autofocus and a dedicated LED flash for selfies. The main camera packs a 23-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Hybrid auto-focus, 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor and SteadyShot. It also has a dedicated camera shutter button.

This is a jumbo sized phone aimed at millennials, where a screen size and a selfie camera are extremely important. The Xperia XA1 Ultra was first announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona earlier this year.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra will face stiff competition from Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is priced at Rs 16,999. It comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a 5300mAh battery. The phone runs MIUI 8 based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

