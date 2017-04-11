Sony Xperia XA1 with 23MP camera, Helio P20 processor launched at Rs 19,990

Sony Xperia XA1 will face tough competition from the likes of Gionee A1 and Moto G5 Plus, among others. Sony Xperia XA1 will face tough competition from the likes of Gionee A1 and Moto G5 Plus, among others.

Within days of launching the premium Xperia XZs , Sony has made its mid-end Xperia XA1 official in India. The phone is priced at Rs. 19,990 and will be made available through all Sony Center and major electronic sores across the country. The Xperia XA1 was originally announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, in February, alongside the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs and Xperia XA1 Ultra.

Spec-wise, the Xperia sports a 5-inch (720p) HD edge-to-edge display. The device is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card slot. The dual-SIM smartphone also offers USB Type-C charging port and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone is backed by a 2,300mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Xperia XA1 comes bundled with a quick charger UCH12 within the box, which gives you hours of battery life with just a few minutes of charging.

On the imaging front, the Xperia XA1 features a 23-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and LED flash. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling. Both the cameras are capable of recording video in 1080p.

Now with the Xperia XA1 has been launched, the device will face tough competition from the likes of Gionee A1, Moto G5 Plus, Galaxy On Nxt, Honor 6X and Lenovo Z2 Plus.

Sony recently launched a high-end smartphone, the Xperia XZ in India. The phone went on sale through Flipkart and offline retails stores earlier in the day. The Xperia XZs has a best buy price of Rs. 49,990, while the MRP is Rs. 51,990. The device comes with a 5-2-inch FHD (1080p) display, a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD support (up to 256GB), a 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera (it can capture 960fps super slow motion videos), a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter, and a 2900mAh battery. The handset runs Android 7.0 Nougat and also features IP65/68 rating for dust and water resistance.

