Sony Xperia X2 leaked photos appear before MWC 2017

Sony appears to be having trouble keeping its highly-anticipated Xperia X2 under wraps. Now, some new images of the Xperia X2 have leaked and they provide the best look at the upcoming flagship smartphone. Netherlands-based website TechTastic has come across some published photos that reveal the alleged Xperia X2, which looks a bit more like the company’s existing phones.

The leaked photos don’t give much information about the Xperia X2, which will likely to replace the company’s flagship Xperia XZ. These newest photos, however, reveals a smartphone with the now standard Omnibalance design that the company is using across its smartphone lineup. One phone has a large bezel around the screen, while the one next to it appears to have slim bezels.

Evidently, both phones have Sony’s design footprint, so it could mean that they might be the upcoming versions of the same handset. There’s an image of the screen showing off the memory information about the device; it shows 4GB RAM and a front facing camera. And what’s more, one can also spot a tablet in one of the pictures, with large bezels on each side. It’s not yet clear whether the device in question is the existing tablet, or the upcoming one.

Previously a report from Japan indicated that Sony might be planning to launch at least five smartphones, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) during the end of the month in Barcelona. The report doesn’t mention any specific model names, but it does have codenames.

Sony is holding a press conference on February 27, the first day of MWC. If the new flagship is the Xperia X2, then we don’t have to wait for long. Other than Sony, LG and BlackBerry are expected to announce their respective flagship smartphones.

