Sony to discontinue ‘premium standard range’ phones like Xperia X, X Compact

Sony is reportedly discontinuing its Xperia X and Xperia X Compact smartphones, which is essentially the ‘premium standard range’, and will instead concentrate on its flagship range and mid-range models going forward. This was first reported by the Xperia blog, which is sourcing this from Sony’s 2017 Investor Day.

A PDF presentation Sony’s smartphone business and how it has fared in 2016 along with strategies for 2017 is also available online on Sony’s official website as part of the Investor relations section. If you go through the PPT, it mentions that the ‘Premium Standard’ smartphones have not really been as successful as the flagship models like Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ , which was launched in September last year.

In the presentation, it is mentioned that while the premium series like Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ managed to achieve 88 per cent of their sales target with over 104% target achieved in Japan alone, in case of the Xperia Premium Standard Models, which includes Xperia X and Xperia X Compact, the company only managed to achieve 43 per cent of the sales target globally.

Out of this 43 per cent, nearly 85 per cent was in Japan, but globally it fell much lower to 31 percentage points.

Further on, the presentation notes, that as part of their business strategy Sony will “Discontinue ‘Premium Standard’ line” and instead focus on “high value-added Flagship models.”

For 2017, Sony will have a XA1 Ultra, XA1 and L1, along with new flagship versions of the Xperia XZ Premium and XZs. The presentation confirms there will be no Xperia X, Xperia X Compact models for 2017.

For its 2017 strategy, Sony says it will focus on launching products which offer unique technologies from the company, that other players can’t offer. It will focus on introducing features like “Worldʼs first Memory Stacked CMOS image sensor and Motion Eye camera system, Super Slow motion recording capabilities in video at 960 frames per second, which is what we’ve seen in the latest Sony flagship smartphone.

It is also looking “predictive capture features”, 4K HDR Display, ability to stream/download 4K HDR content from Amazon Prime Video, and new antenna and radio frequency technologies with download speeds up to 1Gbps being supported.

