Sony Xperia X Ultra press renders leaked; tipped to feature 6.45-inch ultra-wide display

Sony is apparently working on a new smartphone under its Xperia series, featuring an ultra-wide display. The press renders show that the upcoming Xperia X Ultra will feature a 6.45-inch display with a taller and narrower design similar to that of LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, according to MobileExpose.

The leaked images also show that the phone feature small bezels, although the actual size of the phone is still unknown. As evident from the images, the top bezels are wide enough to accommodate the Sony logo and a front-facing 13-megapixel shooter while the bottom features capacitive buttons for navigation.

Flip over the phone reveals the Xperia logo, while the back camera is said to be of 19-megapixels. The renders reveal that the Xperia X Ultra will come in red and grey colour variants, but Sony will likely to release more colour options, as it usually does with every smartphone.

There’s not much information about the smartphone at the moment; however, the X Ultra might come with a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and a 3,050mAh battery with Quick Charge support. And like most other Sony smartphones, the X Ultra will come with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Clearly, Sony wants to make a smartphone with a smaller footprint. This will allow Sony to bring a phone with a large screen in a small body. However, there’s still no word on the availability and price for the said smartphone. As always, we’ll keep you updated on any new Sony Xperia X Ultra details as they become available.

