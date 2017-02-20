Sony Xperia X gets a price cut of Rs 14,000, now available at Rs 24,990 on Flipkart

After the price cut, the Xperia X is now available for Rs 24,990. After the price cut, the Xperia X is now available for Rs 24,990.

Sony Xperia X has received a price cut in India. The smartphone is selling for Rs 24,990, down from Rs 38,990. That means the phone is receiving a discount of Rs 14,000. The phone is available on Flipkart in multiple colours: Graphite Black, Lime Gold, White and Rose Gold.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5-inch 1080p and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor. It also comes with 3GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage and supports expandable storage up to 200GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the device sports a 23-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 13-megapixel front shooter.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The Xperia X also features a 2,620mAh battery which the company claims should last 2 days on a single charge. The phone is a dual-SIM device with support for 4G LTE connectivity. It runs Google’s Android Marshmallow mobile operating system.

Also read: Sony Xperia X Review

When launched last year, Sony Xperia X was made available at a price of Rs 48,990. In September 2016, Sony had slashed the price of the phone, which brought the price to Rs 38,990. The Xperia X was the first smartphone under the company’s X series.

Also read: Sony to announce new Xperia flagship smartphone at MWC 2017

Although the phone has received a price cut, the Xperia X still feels expensive. The Sony-made phone is competing against the likes of Lenovo Z2 Plus, OnePlus 3T and Honor 8, to name a few. All these phones have better specifications, improved cameras, and long battery life.

In the coming weeks, Sony is expected to announce five new smartphones at the annual Mobile World Congress. There’s a very good chance we will see the successor to the Xperia X in Barcelona. MWC 2017 takes place from February 27 to March 2.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd