Sony Xperia R1 Plus, Xperia R1 launched at Rs 14,990 and Rs 12,990 respectively

Sony Xperia R1 Plus and Xperia R1 smartphones have been introduced in India. Sony says the phones will be manufactured in India. Sony Xperia R1 Plus is priced at Rs 14,990 while Xperia R1 costs Rs 12,990. Both the devices will be available starting November 10 in black and silver colour options. Sony Xperia R1 Plus and Xperia R1 can also be bought via Sony Center and major mobile stores across India as well as Amazon and Flipkart online. Pre-registration on Amazon starts October 27.

Sony Xperia R1 Plus gets a 5.2-inch TFT HD display, and it runs Android Nougat. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot). The dual SIM smartphone supports nano SIM cards.

Sony Xperia R1 Plus features a 13MP Exmor Sony sensor at the back with auto-focus and LED Flash. There’s an 8MP front camera with 76-degree wide angle. Connectivity options include: GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C. The Xperia R1 Plus is backed by a 2620 mAh battery. It measures 146 x 73.2 x 8.89 mm and weighs 154 grams.

Sony Xperia R1 sports a 5.2-inch TFT HD screen, and it weighs 154 grams. The Xperia R1 runs Android Nougat. This is a dual SIM smartphone, and there’s a dedicated slot for microSD card. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, the Xperia R1 features 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Sony Xperia R1 gets a 13MP primary camera with Exmor Sony sensor, auto-focus, and LED Flash. The front shooter is 8MP with 76-degree wide-angle. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C. It packs a 2620 mAh battery and measures 146 x 73.2 x 8.89 mm.

Sony Xperia R1 Plus and Xperia R1 support Uplink Data Compression (UDC), VoLTE and the devices are 4G Broadcast Ready. Both the smartphone feature Sony’s loop surface design with a 2.5D curved glass. The UDC is said help users download web pages up to 50 per cent faster, thanks to an improved data transmission.

