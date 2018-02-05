Sony Xperia L2 with wide-angle selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications

Sony Xperia L2 is a selfie-centric phone with a front camera that is capable of taking self-portraits at 120-degree wide-angle at 8MP. Sony Xperia L2 is a selfie-centric phone with a front camera that is capable of taking self-portraits at 120-degree wide-angle at 8MP.

Sony Xperia L2 has been launched in India, featuring a front-facing camera that can shoot 120-degree selfies at 8MP. The Xperia L2 is priced at Rs 19,990 and is available to buy starting February 5 in India. Sony Xperia L2 can be purchased in Black and Gold colour options. Sony Xperia L2 was announced at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, alongside the Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Sony Xperia L2 is its front camera. It is essentially a selfie-centric phone with a front camera that is capable of taking self-portraits at 120-degree wide-angle at 8MP. The wide-angle camera means you’ll be able to capture photos with a wider perspective. On the back, there is a regular 13MP shooter with a f/2.0 aperture.

Otherwise, the Xperia L2 is a regular smartphone with mid-end specifications. The phone is made out of plastic and has a 5.5-inch HD (720p) display. Under the hood is a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion (up to 256GB). The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery, and it runs Android Nougat out of the box. The device supports VoLTE, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, Bluetooth 4.0, and USB Type-C port for charging.

At Rs 19,990, Sony Xperia L2 faces tough competition from the like of Moto X4, Honor 9i, and Vivo V7+, and Oppo F5, among others. The latter smartphone has recently got a paint job in the form of the Oppo F5 Sidharth Limited Edition. The selfie-centric smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon India on February 8 at a price of Rs 19,990.

