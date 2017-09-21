Sony XA1 Plus with 23MP rear camera launched in India at Rs 24,990

Sony XA1 Plus features a 23MP camera with 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile sensor, f/2.0 aperture, and hybrid autofocus. Sony XA1 Plus features a 23MP camera with 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile sensor, f/2.0 aperture, and hybrid autofocus.

Sony XA1 Plus has been launched in India at Rs 24,990. It will be available in all Sony Center and major electronic stores across India starting September 22 in three colour options – Black, Blue and Gold. The XA1 Plus has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with borderless design. It ships with ClearAudio+ Sony audio technology and smart amplifier for an enhanced sound quality.

Sony XA1 Plus features a 23MP camera with 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile sensor, f/2.0 aperture, and hybrid autofocus. There’s an 8MP 23mm wide-angle lens front shooter. It runs Android Nougat. Sony’s Smart Cleaner features automatically deactivates unused app and clears the cache to offer a faster and optimised performance. Power button in XA1 Plus doubles up as fingerprint scanner.

Sony XA1 Plus is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek helio P20 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot). The XA1 Plus measures 155 x 75 x 8.7 mm and it weighs 190 grams. It uses a USB Type-C slot for charging. Connectivity options include GPS, GLONASS, WiFi Miracast, Bluetooth 4.2, Google Cast, and NFC.

The smartphone packs a 3,430mAh battery and it supports company’s Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology. It comes with features such as Stamina Mode to extend the battery lifetime, and Battery Care that helps in maintaining long-term health of the battery. Battery Care adjusts the charging current as per the battery’s health to avoid damage and maximise its lifespan.

