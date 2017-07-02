Sony to launch its bezel-less smartphone at IFA 2017: Report

Sony will take on the likes of Samsung and LG with its upcoming bezel-less smartphone. Sony will take on the likes of Samsung and LG with its upcoming bezel-less smartphone.

Sony might be coming with a phone that will be completely different from the company’s past offerings. A piece of news from China reveals that Sony will likely to announce a bezel-less smartphone at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

A post surfaced on social media platform Weibo suggests that the phone will have a 6-inch screen and an aspect ratio of 18:9. This would put the phone in the category of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

We haven’t heard rumours of Sony making a bezel-less phone, but the Weibo post claims the Japanese company will use a “Full Active QHD” display that could occupy the entire front of the device. Evidently, display-maker JDI is said to supply the the high-resolution bezel-less display. For those who’re not aware, Japan Display Inc (JDI) is a joint venture by Sony, Toshiba, and Hitachi. The company has already announced that it has started mass production of its Full Active QHD display. That means Sony is going to have first dibs on it for the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Sony has faced criticism for repeating the squared-off, boxy design for its Xperia series. In fact the design language hasn’t changed much over the years. If the rumour turns out to be true, it would mean Sony is ready to experiment with a new design language.

Take this information with a grain of salt, though, as Wibo isn’t always a source of reliable leaks. And Although Sony has remained completely tight-lipped on such plans, the company has announced that its press conference will held on August 31, the day before IFA 2017 kicks off in Berlin.

