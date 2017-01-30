Sony to announce new Xperia flagship smartphone at MWC 2017

Sony is working on a flagship smartphone and the announcement will happen next month at MWC 2017 next month (File photo of Sony Xperia XZ image used for representational purposes.) Sony is working on a flagship smartphone and the announcement will happen next month at MWC 2017 next month (File photo of Sony Xperia XZ image used for representational purposes.)

Last year’s Xperia XZ was a respectable flagship smartphone, but it failed to turn the company’s image in the high-end phone market. Evidently, Sony is working on a flagship smartphone and the announcement will happen next month at the Mobile World Congress. Over the weekend, a Sony executive who wished to remain anonymous, exclusively told Indianexpress.com the said flagship smartphone will be unveiled on February 27 in Barcelona.

The Sony executive wasn’t ready to reveal the technical specifications of the phone, so we still have no idea about the model name, or the features it will going to bring to the market. He, however, said the company will announce “something exciting”.

Rumours surrounding the next flagship from Sony have been doing the rounds for sometime. A report from Sumaho.info recently revealed the phone is codenamed ‘Yoshino’, and it will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor and a 4K 5.5-inch display.

It is said to feature Sony’s IMX400 image sensor, as well as 4GB/6GB RAM. However, reports have also said Samsung has first dibs on Snadragon 835 so it will be surprising if the Sony flagship gets launched before the Galaxy S8.

Sony previously launched the world’s first smartphone featuring a 4K (3,840×2,160) display in the form of the Xperia Z5 Premium. Although there was a catch as the phone’s screen didn’t display 4K content all the time.

Reports also suggest Sony might unveil yet another premium smartphone that will feature either the Snapdragon 835 or possibly the Snapdragon 653 chipset and the same camera sensor as the Yoshino, barring the 4K resolution display. It will have a smaller 5-inch WQHD display, apparently.

Next up is the ‘Hinoki’, a 5-inch phone. It will reportedly carry a Helio P20 chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and two cameras: 16MP and 8MP. The ‘Keyaki’ is claimed to come with a 5.2-inch FHD display, featuring a Helio P20 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory, and two cameras: 23MP and 16MP. Finally, there’s the ‘Mineo’, for which hardware specifications have not been leaked.

Last week, Sony sent out invitations for the special press event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Reports are claiming Sony will unveil at least five smartphones, featuring different specifications and at various price points.

