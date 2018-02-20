Sony releases teaser video ahead of MWC 2018, hints at a curved phone

Sony is expected to launch the next-generation flagship smartphone with a tweaked design (Image credit: Sony Xperia/Twitter) Sony is expected to launch the next-generation flagship smartphone with a tweaked design (Image credit: Sony Xperia/Twitter)

Sony hasn’t revealed its plans for the MWC 2018, but it’s already started to tease the next-generation smartphone. Just days ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress, the Japanese company took to Twitter to share a mysterious video that hints at the new design language it plans to adopt for the upcoming flagship device.

The 23-second video shows a hand reaching out to hold a curved device. The teaser appears to be a bit vague, as it doesn’t exactly show the physical device. While Sony has maintained silence on the next-generation flagship device, many believe the company might be looking to launch a phone with a curved back. If you recall, Sony had launched the device with a curved back in 2011. Its Xperia Arc came with a distinctive curved body and slim profile.

Although nothing can be said about the device at this point, it has been rumoured that Sony is looking to ditch the Omnibalance design in favour of a bezel-less design language. In fact, Indianexpress.com had reported in the past that Sony’s forthcoming smartphone will adopt an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio with minimal bezels, just like the Galaxy S8 and iPhone X.

Evidently, Sony is planning to launch two smartphones at the MWC 2018. The two phones are the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Pro (also known as the Xperia XZ Pro). The latter smartphone is expected to be Sony’s answer to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9, featuring a 5.7-inch 4K OLED display, a Snapdragon 845 processor and dual rear cameras. As far as the Xperia XZ2 is concerned, the recently leaked prototype unit shows a missing headphone jack and has the fingerprint scanner on the back.

While details about Sony’s upcoming phones have been leaked recently, the latest report claims the company has asked the FCC to cancel all its grants for one such device. The device has an FCC ID of PY7-00718V, and is claimed to be the next-generation smartphone in the Xperia series. Whatever Sony plans to showcase, we’ll get to know everything on February 26, the opening day of the MWC 2018.

