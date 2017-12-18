Sony’s next flagship to sport dual rear cameras, suggests new leak

Sony’s next flagship smartphone could come with dual-cameras and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset Sony’s next flagship smartphone could come with dual-cameras and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset

Sony’s next generation of Xperia smartphones may soon sport dual rear camera system, according to a new set of leaks. According to report posted by PhoneArena, leaks posted on a Reddit post show specifications of the alleged Sony smartphone, which could a successor to the Xperia XZ Premium. The new Sony flagship will sport dual 12MP cameras on the back. The upcoming Sony flagship will also come with a 15MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Of course like other flagships in 2018, Sony’s new phone will be powered Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, claims the leaked image. Sony’s new smartphone will run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and will have a 5.48-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. If one goes by these leaked specifications, there will be no bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio, though as we had reported earlier Sony had indicated it will go for a design change with flagships. Sony has so far stuck with single rear cameras for its phones, but the new flagship could change all this.

Previously Sony India managing director Kenichiro Hibi told indianexpress.com that the company’s next generation smartphone will have an all-new design language, which was seen as an indicator that the company will adopt the 18:9 display format. But if one goes by the leaked specifications, this particular phone might not have such a display. Other specifications revealed in the leaked images are 3130 mAh battery, support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology and IP65/68 rating for water and dust-resistance.

Sony had last launched the Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus in India in October this year. The smartphones run on Snapdragon 430 chipset, have a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP fron-facing camera. The Xperia R1 is priced at Rs 12,990, while the R1 Plus is available for Rs 14,990. The company has in the past said it will concentrate on the premium segment where smartphones are concerned, though it is struggling in the Indian market and globally.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd